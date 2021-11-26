Kianna Dy says skipping PVL made F2 ready to rule Champions League

LIPA CITY — For newly crowned MVP Kianna Dy, F2 Logistics’ perfect title run in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League is a culmination of all their hard work and sacrifices in this roller-coaster year.

Kianna Dy on MVP award

Dy, who played consistent offensively and showed her vastly improved defense, was surprised and teary-eyed when she was crowned as the league’s first-ever MVP — her first in her post-collegiate career.

“Actually di ko inexpect. I’m really surprised, but I’m really thankful. Teary-eyed nga ako because this is my first MVP ever,” she told the reporters after the awarding ceremony on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who also won the Best Opposite Spiker award, said that winning the championship is a fitting end to the Cargo Movers’ rollercoaster ride this year after a 20-month layoff.

“I can say that everything we sacrificed and all our hardships super worth it. Super sigh of relief siya like everything we worked hard for ito na nag-champion,” said Dy, who scored six including three blocks to beat Chery Tiggo in three sets.

It wasn’t an easy journey for F2 as it was the only team left in the Philippine Superliga before it decided to transfer in the Premier Volleyball League last March.

The Cargo Movers started their bubble training last June, but a week before the Open Conference in Ilocos Norte, they decided to beg off due to several injuries.

“Even before the PVL, we started training already sa bubble but unfortunately, madaming injured sa amin so we weren’t able to join the PVL. I guess it’s also a blessing na hindi namin ipinilit kasi baka may mangyari pa sa ibang players,” Dy said.

Dy returned to action in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship last October. She led the young Rebisco core with fellow Cargo Movers Majoy Baron and Aby Maraño, while Kalei Mau, Iris Tolenada, Tin Tiamzon and Dawn Macandili led Choco Mucho.

And it was worth the wait as the Cargo Movers swept all their five games, without dropping a set, on their way to the first PNVF title.

But it’s still a challenging journey being away from their families for months staying inside a bubble.

“We’re happy na we’re all healthy and we won a championship,” she said.

“All the teams we went up against, hindi siya madali. Mahirap din silang kalabanin and it’s a different set up right now bubble, you’re away from your family, you’re like stuck inside one place. It’s really hard compared to the tournaments.”

Dy said this championship and MVP won’t stop them from getting even much better for the next tournaments in the future.

“(I’ll) continue improving also individually and as a team and get ready for our next tournament,” she said.

