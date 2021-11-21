F2 Logistics scores straight-sets victory over Baguio

LIPA CITY — F2 Logistics annihilated Baguio, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6, for its second straight win in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Sunday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

It was the Cargo Movers' second unit on the floor when they limited the Highlanders to six points in the third set.

F2 Logistics unleashed a 14-0 start in the third and limited Baguio to just one attack from Joan Maddatu, while the other five points came from the Cargo Movers’ errors.

Starting opposite spiker Kianna Dy led F2 Logistics’ bench with 13 points from 11 attacks, a block and an ace. Majoy Baron had six points, only playing in the last two sets, while Ara Galang added five markers.

Back-up setter Rem Cailing fired seven of the team’s 13 aces and took turns with starter Iris Tolenada in making the plays for the Cargo Movers, who also drew five points from Aby Marano in the first set.

Continue reading below ↓

The Cargo Movers hold the lead at 2-0 after scoring a three-set win over California Precision Sports on Saturday.

Coach Ramil not taking rivals lightly

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Nakita ko naman yung kayang gawin ng mga players during practice namin. Alam ko na yung kaya nilang gawin,” said F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Siguro baka pagod na rin yung kalaban kasi araw-araw. Kahapon medyo malakas yung kalaban nila. Tuloy tuloy yung games. Kailangan magbalasa ka talaga ng tao para di mapagod.”

Baguio had a difficult time with F2’s service as it only had eight excellent receptions out of 69 attempts.

Mary Rose Carino was the lone bright spot with seven points, scoring five of her team’s 12 attacks against F2’s 32 kills.

The Highlanders are winless in two matches, sharing the bottom with California Sports Precision of Antipolo.

The Cargo Movers face the PetroGazz Angels on Monday at 4 p.m. after Baguio’s 10 a.m. match with Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.