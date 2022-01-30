Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Khonkaen scores another straight-sets win over Paat, Nakhon Ratchasima

    by Lance Agcaoili
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

    KHONKAEN Star pounced on the undermanned Nakhon Ratchasima, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23, in the second leg of the Volleyball Thailand League on Saturday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

    Pattiya Juangian scored 17 as Khon Kaen asserted its mastery of Nakhon Ratchasima, which only had eight players in the match.

    Juangian nailed 15 attacks and two aces. Anongporn Promat had 12 points on nine spikes, two blocks and an ace as Khon Kaen tightened its hold on third place with a 5-3 win-loss record.

    Khon Kaen scored its second victory over Nakhon Ratchasima this season after a straight-sets victory in the first round.

    Mylene PaatMylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima bow to Khonkaen anew.

    Mylene Paat led the depleted Nakhon Ratchasima with 13 points, all coming from spikes out of 44 attempts as Nakhon Ratchasima dropped to 4-4 record to start the second round.

    Kanchana Sisaikaeo scored 10 and Prapatsorn Kongudom had nine points.

    Dindin Santiago-Manabat is set to reinforce Nakhon Ratchasima in the second round but the team has yet to announce her debut.

    Nakhon Ratchasima takes on Nakornnont on Feb. 6.

    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

