Kazakh club Zhetysu deals Choco Mucho second straight loss

KAZAKH club Zhetysu overpowered Choco Mucho, 22-25, 19-25, 15-25, in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Anastasiya Gurbanova, Svetlana Parukova and Valeriya Shatunova led the way as Zhetysu gained a share of Pool A lead with Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Filipinas, who bowed to home team Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday, suffered their second loss in group play.

Nakhon Ratchasima and Zhetsyu face off for the top spot in Pool B.

Choco Mucho will face the team that will finish No. 2 in Pool B in the knockout quarterfinals.

Gurbanova, who served as import for Cignal in the 2019 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix, erupted with 19 points off 16 kills and three blocks to torch Choco Mucho.

Shatunova and Parukova chipped in 14 points each.

Kalei Mau led the charge for the Philippine club team with 11 points.

Tin Tiamzon was a revelation, powering the squad’s valiant effort in the second set to finish with eight points.

Choco Mucho head coach Odjie Mamon fielded setter Deanna Wong and opposite spiker Mylene Paat as starters that pushed Zhetysu in the first two sets.

Ria Meneses and Paat had seven markers each, while Dell Palomata added five.

