Kath Arado denies declining Philippine national team invite

KATH Arado denied reports that she begged off from playing for the Philippine women’s volleyball pool that will see action in the 2021 AVC Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Contrary to earlier reports saying the multi-awarded libero was eyed as one of the late additions to the national pool, Arado clarified she didn’t receive any invitation from the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) in the first place.

She also denied nursing any injury.

“Wala naman po akong injury. Hindi na po ako na-invite dahil nga po hindi ako nakapunta nung tryout,” Arado told SPIN.ph, pointing out that she never got another invitation from the PNVF since missing its initial April tryout.

She added: “Yung clarification ko naman po is para po 'yun sa nagsulat nung article. Hindi naman po para sa PNVF.”

The Petro Gazz defense specialist wasn't mentioned when National Teams Commission head Tonyboy Liao bared on Saturday evening the pool only needed three additional players in Jema Galanza, Kat Tolentino and Deanna Wong.

“Only three were needed to be added to make it for a total of 24 players in the pool,” Liao said.

Best Libero

Arado was the runaway winner of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Best Liberoaward with her 6.41 digs per set and 52.56-percent efficiency in excellent receptions in the Ilocos Norte bubble conference.

But she was curiously not included in the women’s pool formed by the federation officials and coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, just like erstwhile national team mainstays Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado.

The pool has star libero Dawn Macandili, who missed the tryout but was invited to train with the team in the Batangas bubble, and young players Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

The member of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games team took the snub in stride, saying she needs more improvement to earn chance to represent the country again next time.

“Actually po okay lang naman po sa akin tsaka deserve din naman po nila kaya po na pasama din po sila sa national team,” Arado said. “Marami pa din po talaga akong dapat iimprove para po maka sama ulit sa national team.”

For now, Arado is staying in shape at home in anticipation of a possible second conference of PVL in October or November, where Petro Gazz will try to surpass its bronze medal finish in the previous bubble.

“Sa sobrang hirap ng pinagdaan namin sa bubble nakaka-proud na natapos namin yung conference na masaya kami at safe,” Arado said.

“Nagte-training pa rin po ako ngayon. Mas nagpapakondi

