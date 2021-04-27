Kalei Mau to play as import in Puerto Rico pro league before PVL debut

KALEI Mau is set to make a brief detour to Puerto Rico to play as an import for Changas de Naranjito's professional volleyball league before proceeding to the Philippines to join F2 Logistics in its pro debut.

The club announced its acquisition on the Filipino-American spiker on Tuesday ahead of the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino.

The Fil-Am spiker, however, her team and fans that it will be only be a quick stint and she’ll be back to rejoin F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set in late June or early July under a bubble format.

“To all my Filipino supporters, Salamat sa lahat for your constant love and support. I want you to hear it from me first that I will be playing abroad for a 2.5 month season,” Mau posted on Twitter. “I plan to return to PH after this quick stint to compete in the PVL with my team (F2 Logistics).”



The Puerto Rico sojourn, however, means Mau will not be available for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation-organized tryouts for the national teams bound for the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam at yearend.

Mau was part of the 25-woman pool named for indoor volleyball.

Aside from Mau, former Petron American import Kath Bell is also playing in the Puerto Rico league after she signed with Leonas De Ponce.

