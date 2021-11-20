Kalei Mau leads way as F2 Logistics rips California Precision

LIPA CITY — Kalei Mau showed the way as F2 Logistics defeated California Precision Sports, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

The Cargo Movers, who moved to the PVL in March but did not see action in the Open Confrence in July citing injuries, scored their first since March 2020 in the Philippine Super Liga.

Mau scored 13 points, middle blockers Majoy Baron and Aby Marano chipped in 11 points each, while Kianna Dy added 10 markers including three kill blocks.

Iris Tolenada made an impressive debut with F2, registering 16 excellent sets, five digs and two markers filling in for Kim Fajardo, who will miss the tournament after undergoing through knee treatment.





Kim Dy and the Cargo Movers are off to a strong start

Coach Ramil de Jesus was pleased F2 got to play a talented high school team, which has an average age of 16.

“We’re surprised kasi high school and then aside from that galing tayo sa pandemic. Yung ganyang galaw bibihira sa high school. Mataas yung level na pinakita nila so kailangan namin sumabay at lampasan yung galaw ng kalaban,” De Jesus told reporters.

“Sabi ko lang sa team, beterano kayo ipakita niyo pagiging veteran niyo.”

Casiey Dongallo, a 16-year-old spiker, led CPS with 13 points.

Gelaica Gajero had eight points, six excellent receptions and five digs.

