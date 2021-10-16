Kalei Mau to play for F2 Logistics in PNVF tournament

KALEI Mau is set to play for F2 Logistics in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) first tournament Champions League set in November.

“My next move is playing with F2 in the Champions League in next month. I’m really excited,” Mau said on Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

The Fil-American open spiker earlier denied reports she was set to play in a league in Turkey, but said she is looking at options overseas after the PNVF event.

“Afterwards, we’ll see,” she added.

“I’m looking for a short season so I’ve been talking with some teams. I haven’t made a decision yet,” Mau said.

Kalei Mau says she will be available for the Philippine women's volleyball team for all its tournaments in 2022.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’ve been open to a lot of offers in other countries just because I love the experience and I love playing overseas it’s been very uncertain in the Philippines. I’ve been kind of interested in hearing what other teams and countries have to offer,” she added.

Despite the offers overseas, Mau said she’s not closing her doors in playing in the Premier Volleyball League, which is set on February next year.

“I’m still negotiating with teams for the PVL conference. They’re one of the leagues that I’m thinking about and really trying to figure out what’s gonna be the best fit and what’s the best move for me and my career,” she said.

Mau assured her commitment to the national team for all of its tournament next year including the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

“I plan to play all of the tournaments of the national team for the upcoming year. I’m really excited,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.