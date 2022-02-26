JTEKT deals Bryan Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi sixth straight loss

JTEKT sent Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi to their sixth straight defeat, scoring a 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 victory in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Showa Denko Sports Center.

Brazilian hitter Felipe Fonteles and Kento Miyaura unleashed 21 points each as the Stings made short work of the Weisse Adler in one hour and 14 minutes.

Fonteles delivered 18 attacks on 62.1 percent attack rate and nailed three blocks, while Miyaura finished with 13 spikes, five aces and three blocks to keep JTEKT in the sixth place with a 14-11 card.

The Weisse Alder are in ninth spot with a 5-22 record.

Bagunas led Oita with 16 points on 14 attacks and two blocks.

Oita Miyoshi running ninth

Fellow import Emerson Rodriguez struggled with 11 points, only hitting 10 of his 30 spike attempts, while Shodai Abe added 10 markers from five spikes, four blocks and an ace.

Bagunas and Co. try to end their slump against JTEKT anew on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo’s two matches against JT Thunders this weekend have been postponed as multiple players continue to recover from Covid-19.

The team announced the postponement of its games against JT Hiroshima following the cancelled two matches against Nagoya last week after its players contracted the virus.

Espejo and Co., who are currently 8-16 in the eight place, are scheduled to face Sakai (19-8) next on March 5 if they will be cleared from quarantine.

