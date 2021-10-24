JT Marvelous sends Jaja, Ageo Medics crashing to second defeat

JT Marvelous dealt Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics a second straight defeat, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, on Sunday in the Japan V.League at Higashiyama Gymnasium in Kyoto.

Annie Drews once again dealt the damage as she delivered 22 points built on 19 attacks, two kill blocks and an ace to keep the defending champions unbeaten in four games.

JT Marvelous asserted its mastery of Ageo Medics following a four-set win on Saturday, where the American import scored 23.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Mizuki Tanaka backed up Drews with 14 points off 11 attacks and four blocks, while Akutagawa Aika added nine markers.

Ageo Medics slid to 2-2 record after the sweep by the defending champions.

Santiago struggled, hitting only three out of her 13 spike attempts and scoring once on a block to finish with four points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mami Uchiseto led Saitama with 12 points on 28.9% attack rate. Substitute Tamari Yamaguchi had nine points, while Yuka Sato was also limited to 29.2% in spiking with eight markers.

Continue reading below ↓

Ageo Medics try to bounce back against PFU Blue Cats next weekend.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.