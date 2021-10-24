Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 24
    Volleyball

    JT Marvelous sends Jaja, Ageo Medics crashing to second defeat

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics in the loss to JT Marvelous.
    Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics in the loss to JT Marvelous.
    PHOTO: Saitama

    JT Marvelous dealt Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics a second straight defeat, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, on Sunday in the Japan V.League at Higashiyama Gymnasium in Kyoto.

    Annie Drews once again dealt the damage as she delivered 22 points built on 19 attacks, two kill blocks and an ace to keep the defending champions unbeaten in four games.

    JT Marvelous asserted its mastery of Ageo Medics following a four-set win on Saturday, where the American import scored 23.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Mizuki Tanaka backed up Drews with 14 points off 11 attacks and four blocks, while Akutagawa Aika added nine markers.

    Ageo Medics slid to 2-2 record after the sweep by the defending champions.

    Santiago struggled, hitting only three out of her 13 spike attempts and scoring once on a block to finish with four points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Mami Uchiseto led Saitama with 12 points on 28.9% attack rate. Substitute Tamari Yamaguchi had nine points, while Yuka Sato was also limited to 29.2% in spiking with eight markers.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Ageo Medics try to bounce back against PFU Blue Cats next weekend.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics in the loss to JT Marvelous.
      PHOTO: Saitama

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again