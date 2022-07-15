JRU outlasts San Sebastian to move up NCAA stepladder

JOSE Rizal University moved up the ladder following a 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory over San Sebastian in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre Friday.

Kia Melgar took the scoring mantle for the Lady Bombers with 18 points, including four blocks, while Sydney Niegos had three blocks for a 15-point outing.

But it was Dolly Verzosa who shone the brightest for JRU, scoring 16 points, including the match-clinching kill, and collecting 15 digs.

Verzosa, who is making her second Final Four appearance, was determined to give her school more glory in the stepladder phase in her swan song for the Lady Bombers.

"Hindi ako umiyak para mag-fourth place kami. Yung Final Four nakatatak na kay Shola [Alvarez]. We want to make history rin," said Verzosa, who also had two blocks.

"Kami ni Kia (Melgar) we will make history na aalis kami na may magandang alaala para sa JRU," she added.

The Lady Bombers will have a one-day break to prepare for their biggest battle.

JRU, already assured of its best-ever finish in program history, will face titleholder Arellano University in another do-or-die match at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the San Juan Arena.

The winner will play undefeated St. Benilde in the best-of-three finals starting on Wednesday.

Riza Rose added nine points, while Lyka Egera also played big with eight points, including two service aces, for the Lady Bombers.

JRU setter Jerry Lyn Laurente tossed in 25 excellent sets to go with three aces.

After trailing 0-6 in the deciding set, the Lady Stags put up one final stand, inching in at 7-9 on a Shane Requierme spike.

The Lady Bombers went on another tear, as they scored five of the next six points, including an ace by service specialist Danica Villanueva for her team to reach match point.

San Sebastian saved a match point before Verzosa drilled in a kill that closed out the two-hour, 19-minute contest.

JRU also staved off elimination by beating Lyceum of the Philippines University on Tuesday.

The step-ladder semis featured the league's first-ever video challenge, where coach Roger Gorayeb was successful in winning the challenge by the Lady Stags on a block touch in the second set.

Kat Santos hammered 23 kills, Amaka Tan had three blocks for a 14-point effort, while Requierme added seven points, 13 digs and 13 receptions for San Sebastian, which missed Reyann Cañete due to a sprained right ankle she sustained in training on Thursday afternoon.

Gorayeb was still proud of the efforts of the young Lady Stags crew, as the multi-titled coach is looking forward to better days in next season with an intact roster.

"Ang sabi ko sa kanila, masaya kami na pumasok sa Final Four, nakita ko ang potential. Dapat next year pa," said Gorayeb. "Kulang pa sa tapang ang mga bata."

