Dolly Verzosa leads rally as JRU Lady Bombers outlast San Sebastian in NCAA debut

DOLLY Verzosa sparked Jose Rizal University to complete a come-from-behind 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8 victory over San Sebastian College in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Verzosa powered the Lady Bombers in erasing a 1-2 match deficit and delivered six of her 21 points in the fifth set to win their season debut in two hours and three minutes.

The third-year skipper stood out among four Lady Bombers, who scored double figures, as she nailed 16 attacks, three aces and two blocks and protected the floor with 20 digs.

Sydney Niegos and Riza Rose provided nine of the 14 team blocks and had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Setter Renesa Melgar added 11 markers and dished out eight excellent sets.

“Okay yung buena mano namin,” said JRU head coach Mia Tioseco. “We're very hopeful na we make it to the final four. So hopefully from here, we build towards that goal.”

It was a hard-earned win for the Lady Bombers as they needed to buck a lethargic start and pull away from a slim 8-7 lead in the fifth set scoring seven of the last eight points capped by Verzosa’s kill for their third straight victory over the Lady Stags in the past three seasons.

“Kailangan pa more on defense, kailangan pang may mga plantsahin pa kami, medyo may miscommunication pa sa loob but then again, start of the season, hopefully maayos namin,” Tioseco added.

Shane Requierme led San Sebastian with an all-around effort scoring 17 points on top of 18 digs and 11 excellent receptions, while Kamille Josephine Tan and Jamille Carreon had 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, JRU Heavy Bombers also prevailed in the men’s division with a 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 conquest over San Sebastian Stags.

June Laxina and Lester Villaceran scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, Arjay Ausina was also instrumental providing four blocks for 10 markers as JRU won its first assignment.

John Mark Lim and Robbie Pamittan led the Stags with nine points apiece but their 27 errors cost the game.

The Staglets were the only triumphant among the San Sebastian teams as Jessie Rubin delivered 11 attacks and five blocks for 16 points to torch the JRU Light Bombers, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.