Jovelyn Gonzaga unlikely to join beach volleyball tryouts, too

JOVELYN Gonzaga confirmed that she has begged off from the tryouts of the Philippine women's volleyball team but made it clear she has no plans of retiring.

Gonzaga said she’s giving up her slot in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. tryouts for the national indoor volleyball pool on April 28 to 30 in Subic to give younger players the opportunity.

“Para sa ikaka-progress ng Philippine volleyball,” Gonzaga, 29, said.

The opposite spiker, who has played in the past three Southeast Asian Games, made it clear that she’s retiring from the indoor national team but plans to take part in the Premier Volleyball League's maiden season as a pro league.

“Sa indoor national team lang. Giving up my slot na. Pero tuloy pa din ako sa mga pro leagues sa indoor,” said Gonzaga, who played for Army in the PVL and Cignal in the Philippine Superliga.

She has not made up her mind on which to join between the two clubs, which are now both part of the PVL.

Gonzaga also isn't sure if she will be taking part in the separate tryouts for the national volleyball team, even PNVF beach volleyball head Charo Soriano already expressed her excitement over the possibility of having her in the team.

Gonzaga explained she’s unlikely to make it to the tryouts of beach volleyball since she’s busy with her schooling with the Army.

“Depende pa eh kasi nasa schooling pa ako. Kaya very malabo na makapunta ako,” she said. “Ayaw ko pa sana sabihin sa beach since di pa ako masyado nakikipag-communicate sa kanila so di pa clear lahat ayaw ko pangunahan."

“As in wala pa final na pag-uusap sa lahat. Nagfo-focus, muna ako sa schooling para may mapatunayan naman ako sa Army and ano pa pwede ko kaya maambag sa organization. Kaya nilaan ko muna time ko mag focus.”

