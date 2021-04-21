Jovelyn Gonzaga begging off from PH indoor volleyball tryouts

IS Jovelyn Gonzaga begging off from the Philippine women’s volleyball team tryouts?

Gonzaga on Wednesday evening expressed her gratitude to the women’s national volleyball team on Instagram and hinted that she’s taking a new route to be able to give others a chance.

“Thank you indoor volleyball! That was a great journey with you. For now it’s time for me to take a new route,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Bigay na natin saas karapat dapat. #ParaSaBayan,” she added.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gonzaga, who has represented the country in the past three Southeast Asian Games, was invited to take part in tryouts of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVF) from April 28-30 under a bubble environment in Subic.

The opposite spiker dubbed as ‘Bionic Ilongga’ was also part of the 20 invitees for the women’s beach volleyball team, which could be the new route she’s referring to.

The Army Lady Trooper is veteran of several local and international beach volleyball tournaments.

Continue reading below ↓

A message sent to Gonzaga by Spin.ph has yet to get a response.

Already, Alyssa Valdez paid tribute to the longtime national player in a tweet.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In last year’s episode of Spin Sidelines, Gonzaga said she’s willing to give way to younger players in the national team.

The 29-year-old also bared in a separate phone interview that she sees great potential in Eya Laure, Angel Canino and Alyssa Solomon, who were also invited to the bubble tryouts, becoming her heir apparent in the Philippine team.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

If Gonzaga decides to beg off, head coach Odjie Mamon still has a lot of talent to consider at opposite hitter, including Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, MJ Philips and Kianna Dy as well as young stars Laure, Solomon and Alleliah Malaluan.