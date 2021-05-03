Brazilian Olympic gold-medal winner to coach PH women's volleyball team

THE International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has granted the Philippine request for a Brazilian coach for the national women’s team, appointing former Olympic gold medalist Jorge Edson Souza de Brito to the post.

Souza de Brito was a member of the Brazilian men's team that won the volleyball gold medal in the Barcelona 1992 Olympics and later coached the Brazilian women’s team to the gold medal in the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Souza de Brito, 54, has vast experience as a coach for several top clubs in the Brazilian league from 2002 onwards and won titles and clinching podium finishes in Turkey and Japan.

“We are thankful for the FIVB’s quick response to our request and we are more thankful that the federation picked an excellent man for the job,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PVNF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

“With coach Jorge’s vast experience as a coach and player, we are very sure that we will get the technology transfer we have aspired for.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Souza de Brito will work hand-in-hand with national women’s team coach Odjie Mamon for two years upon his arrival in June or July with the FIVB subsidizing his salary, according to Suzara.

Suzara said Souza de Brito’s hiring falls under the FIVB’s coaching support for technical and tactical development of national teams project agreement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The FIVB will be paying for coach Jorge’s salary but the PNVF will be responsible for his accommodation, food and local transport,” Suzara said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Suzara said the PNVF applied for the FIVB’s development project platform to strengthen the women’s team that hasn’t won a Southeast Asian Games medal since 2005. The FIVB also granted Kenya, Argentina and Turkey the same privilege last year.

The development came just days after the PNVF conducted a three-day bubble tryout for the national teams for volleyball and beach volleyball.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.