John Vic De Guzman named PH captain for third time in a row

JOHN Vic De Guzman has been named as Philippine Men's National Volleyball Team Captain for the third straight time.

De Guzman was once again assigned as national team skipper by head coach Dante Alinsunurin in their ongoing bubble training in Ilocos Norte.

John Vic de Guzman assured of spot

The former NCAA MVP is assured to make the final cut from the 20-man pool after being named as captain.

"I only have but gratitude to the coaches for this another chance to be the national team captain," said De Guzman in a statement.

"Lalo pong mas malaking pasasalamat sa aking mga teammates for their support and respect. Makakaasa po kayo na gagawin ko po ang aking makakaya para mapanatiling buo at nagkakaisa ang aming grupo para sa bayan."

The Philippine men’s volleyball pool is currently preparing for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam but it was shelved for next year due to spike of Covid-19 cases.

But their training camp didn’t stop as they prepare for the 2021 AVC Asian Men's Club Championship set on October 6 to 13 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

De Guzman vowed to continue to be a great leader to his teammates like what he did in the past two SEA Games, especially in their silver medal run in the 2019 biennial meet hosted by the country.

"Being a team captain doesnt mean youre the best scorer or the most skilled player, being a team captain is a responsibility to lead the team even outside the playing court at doon po ako nagpapasalamat for allowing me to contribute more," he said.

The country will makes its first appearance in the continental meet since 2009.

Currently, the national team has a 20-man pool preparing for the tournament inside a bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

The 6-foot-2 opposite spiker is leading the national pool bannered by mainstays Bryan Bagunas

Marck Espejo, Mark Alfafara, Rex Intal, Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura, Jack Kalingking, Jessie Lopez, Ricky Marcos, Ish Polvorosa, Joshua Retamar, and Joshua Umandal.

Also part of the pool are newcomers are Ysay Marasigan, Nico Almendras, Joeven Dela Vega, JP Bugauan, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayandante, and Manuel Sumanguid.

With the Philippine men’s volleyball team set to play in the Asian stage for the first time since 2009, De Guzman said they will continue to strive for their sport to reach greater heights.

"Ang pagsisikap po namin na ito ay para sa bawat balibolistang nangangarap na ipagpatuloy na palakihin ang pagkilala at pagmamahal sa Mens Volleyball sa Pilipinas,” he said.

