Jia Morado explains decision to skip PH team tryout

JIA Morado admitted her fear of getting sick with the virus and the risk of bringing it home to her family made her beg off attending the Philippine women’s volleyball pool tryout last Wednesday in Subic.

The longtime national team setter took to social media on Saturday night to explain why she didn’t attend the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. tryouts.

“I would have loved to take part in the tryouts scheduled by the PNVF this week in Subic. However, I personally decided to beg off from the tryouts out of an abundance of caution,” Morado wrote.

“It is true that the health and safety concerns, stemming from the COVID-19 Pandemic, made me hesitate to take part in the tryout.”

The Creamline star, who missed the one-day tryout at Subic Gym with 22 other players, added she felt unsafe with the health and safety protocols of the tryouts.

“In the health protocols sent to us, we were advised to quarantine for 14 days before the event, but I only received this information with 11 days left before the tryouts. This made me feel unsafe to go for myself and for members of my family who are high-risk and live with me at home,” Morado said.

“I was also informed that we were going to travel to MOA and Subic, and then home again, which could possibly infection points. What is usually done in sports training is to have a certain quarantine period before getting together.”

The multi-awarded setter said she understands the urgency of the federation to form the national teams for this year’s Southeast Asian Games and she also respects the bravery of the 16 players who attended that included Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, and Majoy Baron.

Morado asked for understanding of her and other players’ absence, "which does not reflect any disinterest or lack of commitment to join the national team" and she wished all the best for Philippine volleyball.

“As I have willingly committed myself and served the team these past few years, I am willing to do so again should the opportunity present itself and the circumstances be better,” she said.

PNVF president Tats Suzara, National Teams Commission head Tony Boy Liao, the executive board and coaches started deliberating all the national pools on Saturday before announcing the members on May 7.

