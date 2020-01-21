UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help survived a gritty Lyceum side, 25-27, 25-23, 26-24, 14-25, 17-15, for its second straight victory in the NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Arena in San Juan.

Jhona Rosal, Bianca Tripoli and Jenny Gaviola showed the way as the Lady Pirates took the win in two hours and 11 minutes.

Rosal delivered 20 points, highlighted with the match-clinching hit, and also had 16 excellent receptions and 10 digs.

Tripoli had 19 points, while Jenny Gaviola had seven blocks, finishing with 10 points and 13 excellent sets as Perpetual Help moved to third place with 2-1 win-loss record.

Perpetual Help coach Macky Carino was far from pleased, as the Lady Altas committed 40 errors.

“Last year din, five sets din kami niyan. At least ngayon, kahit papaano lumusot kami. Pangit ng performance ng team ko ngayon, iba pa rin 'yung hindi sanay sa laruan, kulang sa experience,” said Carino.

“Majority naman ng nasa lineup ko, doon sa first six ko, naka-experience ng championship pero hindi pa rin sapat eh. Anyway, at least, kahit papaano dito sa liga natututo kami, 'yun pinakamaganda,” he added.

Alexandra Rafael, Ciamelle Wanta and Joy Onofre each finished with 15 points, while Jacquiline Acuña had five blocks and wound up with 11 markers for the Lady Pirates, who dropped their second straight five-setter and now hold a 0-3 card.

In men's division, Louie Ramirez led the way anew, scoring 23 points as Perpetual Help took down Lyceum, 25-22, 31-29, 25-20, to stay unbeaten in three matches.

Ramirez had 22 kills out of 41 attempts, while Ronniel Rosales chipped in 15 markers.

Lyceum is winless in three outings.

Meanwhile, the Junior Altas also earned their third straight win as Kirth Rosos poured down 10 points to tow the Junior Pirates, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.