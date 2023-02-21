Jewel Maligmat shines as Lyceum beats Mapua in five sets

JEWEL Maligmat showed the way as Lyceum overcame Mapua, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-5, on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

Maligmat had 15 markers on 10 attacks and five aces as the Lady Pirates won their opening match of the tournament.

Lyceum went on a 9-0 run capped off by Maligmat's service ace to secure the win.

PHOTO: NCAA

