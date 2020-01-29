Jenny Gaviola shines as Perpetual Help rises from two sets down to beat Arellano

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help fought back from two sets down to upset Arellano University, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 16-14, on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan.

Setter Jenny Gaviola came up with seven of the Lady Altas’ 12 blocks, including the match-clinching block on Princess Bello.

Gaviola had 12 points and eight excellent sets.

Jhona Rosal had 15 points and 16 digs, while Dana Persa had in 10 points and 11 receptions.

Perpetual Help stretched its winning streak to five games, while tying its victim Arellano at No. 2 with identical 5-1 win-loss records, leaving idle College of Saint Benilde (5-0) as the lone unbeaten team.

“Katulad ng previous na sinasabi ko kapag lumalaban kami ng fifth set, 'yung third set kahit under tayo ng dalawang set, maraming pwedeng mangyari, maraming pwedeng matutunan,” said Perpetual Help coach Macky Carino. “From third set hanggang fifth set, blockings talaga 'yung bumuhay sa amin. And siyempre sa effort ng mga players ko, 'yung willingness nila manalo.”

Regine Arocha had 23 points and 10 receptions, Bello had 16 points and 19 digs while Carla Donato added 10 markers for Arellano, which committed 48 errors.

Meanwhile, the Altas remained unbeaten in six matches with a 28-26, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over the Chiefs in the men’s division.

Louie Ramirez scored 25 and Ronniel Rosales added 19 points. Hero Austria had 12 markers.

Arellano suffered its second defeat in six matches.

In the juniors division, the Braves earned their sixth straight win in as many matches while dealing the Junior Altas their first loss, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10.