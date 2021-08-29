Jema Galanza admits she didn't expect national team call-up

JEMA Galanza said she didn't expect to be called up to the women’s national pool that will be split into two teams to compete in the 2021 AVC Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

“Unexpected na ma-invite sa (national team), but happy ako kasi iba din yung feeling ng maglalaro ka for the Philippines,” said the do-it-all outside spiker.

The Creamline star will be donning the national colors again the same Thai city where she first played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team at the 2018 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup.

That Philippine squad finished 9th in the 10-team AVC Cup, and Galanza vowed she'll be a better prepared player in her return to the national set-up.

“Siguro dapat mas strong pa lalo 'yung mind ko and iprepare ko yung self ko sa kung ano mang ipagawa or ibigay sa aking trabaho ng team,” she said.

The 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference MVP is willing to accept whatever role will be assigned to her by coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito in the bubble training in Pampanga starting on September 1.

“Hindi rin madali makakalaban and alam ko naman kung anong kakayahan ko, kung anong magiging effective for the team ire-respect and gagawin ko 'yung best ko kung yun yung magpapanalo,” the former Adamson Lady Falcon said.

New environment for Jema

The 24-year-old said she doesn't mind entering another bubble training and tournament just weeks after a grueling and challenging PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte, where Creamline lost Chery Tiggo in the finals.

“Hindi madali pinagdaanan ko nung last bubble namin [sa PVL] pero this time at least may idea na ako paano ko ihandle,” she said.

Galanza said she's excited to team up with fellow nationals Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Rhea Dimaculangan, Mylene Paat, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Dawn Macandili as well as young guns Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, and Jennifer Nierva.

“Sarap sa pakiramdam na makakalaro ulit ako and lalo ngayon daming bagong mukha sa national team, excited (ako) na makasama sila makalaro and may matutunan ulit na bago,” she said.

