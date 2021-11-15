Jem Ferrer reunites with Ateneo Lady Eagles at Choco Mucho

VETERAN setter Jem Ferrrer has found a new home for the next Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Choco Mucho welcomed the former Ateneo stalwart on Monday morning. Terms of her signing were not disclosed.

The three-time UAAP Best Setter is set to have a fresh start with the Flying Titans after she parted ways with the Perlas Spikers, her club since 2017.

Fab Five

The member of Ateneo’s Fab Five era will join a different generation of former Lady Eagles bannered by fellow setter Deanna Wong, Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Ferrer is set to reunite with another former Lady Eagle from her era in libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

With Ferrer’s departure, the Perlas Spikers lost two setters including Gel Cayuna, who signed with Cignal last month.

The Perlas Spikers will see action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League from November 20-25 in Lipa City, where they will take on F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Baguio and California Precision Sports.

