Jayvee Sumagaysay makes up for late error with clutch hits for Monarchs

LIPA CITY — Jayvee Sumagaysay expressed his love for Team Dasma by delivering the clutch hits to stun Global Remit in five sets in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League opener.

Jayvee Sumagaysay proves why he's captain

The Monarchs skipper didn’t let his team down after his attack error that tied the fifth set at 12.

He made up for his mistake by scoring the last three points —including the game-winning block on Joeven Dela Vega — to complete their come-from-behind five-set stunner in Pool B on Monday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

“Nung nag-error ako, nag not over yung palo ko, sabi ko sa sarili ko hindi ako dito matatapos. Hindi ko dito bibitawan yung team ko,” recalled Sumagaysay in the post-game interview after upsetting Global Remit that has national team libero Jack Kalingking and setter Ish Polvorosa.

Sumagaysay, who was a reserve player in the 2019 national team, didn’t let frustration from a crucial error get the best of him. Instead, he embraced his leadership role as sign of his love for the Dasmariñas, Cavite-based club.

“Sabi sa akin ni coach Norman (Miguel), dito mate-test kung gano mo kamahal yung team at kasama mo. Dito mate-test kung gaano kabuo yung team and lastly yung pride ko sa sarili ko,” said the middle blocker, who had five kill blocks to finish with 11 points.

The former University of Santo Tomas stalwart knew that they were facing a formidable Global Remit side that has a combination of national team players and ex-college stars but he lifted Dasma’s spirits up by refusing to give up even after they lost two of the first three sets.

“Respeto sa kalaban. Binigay namin lahat ng kailangan. Dumepende kami sa sistema na meron kami. Ang kinapitan ko talaga yung kasama ko tsaka inistay ko yung pagiingay ko sa court,” he said.

Monarchs head coach Norman Miguel lauded Sumagaysay’s leadership and accountability as they were able to upset one of the tournament’s favorites.

“From the start alam namin na butas ng karayom itong pagdadaanan namin kasi kabracket namin sila mga elite players sila, may mga national team players sila,” Miguel said. “Malaking bagay talaga kasi goal talaga namin manalo muna kami sa first game. All the more na pagtatrabahuan namin yung final four.”

Team Dasma is aiming for the No.1 seed in Pool B but it has to beat MRT-Negros (1-0) on Tuesday and Sabong International (0-1) on Wednesday. Miguel hopes they will be spared from any injuries or illness first in this short tournament.

