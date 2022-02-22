Sumagaysay, Gampong proof you don't have to be a PH player to be an import

ALL it took was a friend’s message for Jayvee Sumagaysay and Madz Gampong to join the growing list of Filipino volleyball players in the global stage.

Jayvee Sumagaysay on Malaysia stint

Sumagaysay and Gampong are suiting up as imports for Sarawak Hornbill in the Malaysia Volleyball League starting on March 8 at the Astro Arena.

The University of Santo Tomas standout shared to Spin.ph how he took a chance from a friend’s message to him and Gampong to become the two latest Filipinos to be signed overseas that already has Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas and Jaja Santiago playing in Japan V.League, Jau Umandal of Bani Jamra in Bahrain, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Mylene Paat in Thailand and Kalei Mau in Athletes Unlimited in the US next month.

Sumagaysay bet on himself after a friend sent him a message that there’s a Filipino, who posted on Facebook, looking for a volleyball player who is willing to play in the MVL 2022.

Continue reading below ↓

He tried his luck by sending video clips of his games to the recruiter.

“Meron akong friend na nagsend sa akin, volleyball player siya, screenshot na naghahanap ng import sa Malaysia. Filipino yung nagpost nun,” shared Sumagaysay, politely declining to name his friend to protect his privacy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“So sabi ko try ko. Nagsend ako ng videos, nag-email ako tapos nagkausap kami through Messenger.”

The virtual tryout paid off for the 6-foot-1 middle blocker after he was chosen by Sarawak among all the other players who tried their luck.

Sumagaysay’s success to find a Malaysian club hit two birds in one stone.

Sarawak star Ranjit Ramu, a former Malaysia men’s volleyball team member, asked the Dasma skipper if he knows a competitive outside hitter who could help Sarawak for its upcoming MVL stint.

He recommended Gampong, who had several championship experience from National University in the UAAP, Air Force in Spikers’ Turf and their recent success with Team Dasma in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League in Lipa last year.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siyempre ako hindi ko pinaligoy ligoy gusto ko Filipino yung kasama ko doon para hindi ako maho-home sick at gusto ko yung kasama ko yung magkakaroon ng fulfillment sa volleyball career niya,” Sumagaysay said.

“Noong una hindi siya makapaniwala. Ang iniisip niya noong una kung gaano kahaba kasi siyempre may baby siya. Isa rin yun sa reason kaya siya yung naisip ko talaga.”

Continue reading below ↓

The reigning Champions League 1st Middle blocker chose Gampong over other Filipino outside hitters because he believes the Tawi-tawi native has what it takes to shine overseas even though he’s not a member of the Philippine men’s volleyball team.

“Isa rin sa reason kung bakit si Madz yung naisip ko kasi para hindi isipin ng Filipino volleyball players dito sa atin na kailangan national team player ka para maging import ka sa ibang bansa. Merong ibang way. Si God may ibang way para maabot yung goal na yun,” Sumagaysay said.

“Ang unang tanong niya sa akin kung ilang araw? Ganoon niya ka-love yung baby niya ayaw niya malayo. Nagusap naman kami at ang bukambibig ko lang sa kanya: ‘Ang tagal na natin inaantay ito walang kahit sinong volleyball player sa Pilipinas ang tatanggi sa opportunity na ito.’ Naconvince ko siya,” he added.

Sumagaysay and Gampong are currently finalizing their departure requirements and will fly to Malaysia either on Thursday or Friday. They are required to undergo five-day quarantine before joining the Hornbill.

Continue reading below ↓

The MVL 2022 will run for a week, where eight teams will be separated into two groups for the elimination round before the knockout semifinal and final.

The duo from Team Dasma will face imports from Sri Lanka, Singapore, India and Indonesia in the week-long tournament.

“Siyempre mas nakakachallenge and wala pa rin naman akong idea kasi wala pa naman akong experience ng international competition. Ito yung pinaka hinihintay ko na big break for me,” Sumagaysay said. “Hindi pwedeng puro excitement kailangan mas maganda kung prepared ka talagang sasabak sa liga na yun.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The hard-hitting pair of Dasma hopes to bring their magical title run in the PNVF to Sarawak for them to make a good account of themselves as Filipino imports.

“Magrereflect ang kilos ng sistema ng Philippine volleyball sa ikikilos namin,” the middle blocker said. “Kaya ang goal namin is mapachampion yung Sarawak, once na mapachampion namin sila lalong magkakaroon ng interest ang Malaysian teams na kumuha ng imports sa Pilipinas.”

Continue reading below ↓

Sumagaysay is not only seeking to open doors for more Philippine men’s volleyball players in the global stage, he also hopes to inspire his compatriots that a non-national team member could also earn opportunities to play abroad.

“Itong opportunity na binigay sa akin way ko ‘to para maging inspirasyon sa ibang volleyball players na hindi naman kailangan na national team player ka para maging import ka,” he said. “May ibang way talaga. Sobrang laking tulong ito para maging inspirasyon pa sa mga kapwa ko balibolista.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.