CHERY Tiggo playmaker Jasmine Nabor successfully underwent a left knee surgery after playing with a tumor in her left knee for the past five years.

Nabor was diagnosed with osteochondroma in the left distal femur while with the National University Lady Bulldogs but never missed a UAAP match under Roger Gorayeb.

Five years later, Nabor shared on Wednesday that she got her knee operated on at Sta. Lukes Bonifacio Global City, thanking Chery Tiggo management, her Physical Therapists and her teammate and special someone Shaya Adorador.

“OPERATION WAS A SUCCESS! Finally after five years na pagtitiis sa pain every trainings and games, finally naoperahan na. One of the best decisions ever,” she wrote on Instagram.

The team expects full recovery in a month.

Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez, who also mentored Nabor in college as Babes Castillo’s assistant in 2018, said he and his coaching staff convinced the 23-year-old setter to get the knee oparated on after the Crossovers ruled the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

“It’s a long overdue procedure that should have been done. We have discussed and decided to proceed with the surgery after PVL tournament,” Velez told Spin.ph.

“Jasmine was very optimistic and eager to go through the surgery. This is really for her health and wellness and specially for long-term goal.”

The Crossovers hope their setter can finally play without knee discomfort.

Chery Tiggo is preparing to play if the PVL holds a second conference, even as the Crossovers are now without MVP Jaja Santiago, who will play for Ageo Medics in Japan V. League until April.

“I’m happy for Jasmine! I know she won’t have any discomfort and no more worries regarding her knee pain. I’m looking forward to see her fast recovery,” Velez said. “We will just take it one step at a time and make necessary adjustments.”

