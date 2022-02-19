Toray Arrows score straight-sets win over Bryan Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi

BRYAN Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi absorbed their fourth straight loss, bowing to Toray Arrows, 23-25, 21-25, 22-25, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Mishima City Gymnasium.

Krisztian Padar powered Toray with 15 points built on 13 attacks, a block and an ace to stay in the No.2 spot with a 17-8 win-loss record.

Shoma Tomita had 10 points, while Dai Tezuka added nine as Toray got back on the winning track after two losses to league-leading Suntory two weeks ago.

Bagunas scored 15, nailing 12 of his 21 spike attempts and had three blocks for Oita Miyoshi, which slid to 5-20, still in ninth place.

Venezuelan import Emerson Rodriguez led the Weisse Adler with 23 points off 20 attacks, two aces and a block.

PHOTO: Shutterstock



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo’s matches against Nagoya this weekend have been postponed as three players tested positive for Covid-19.

FC Tokyo announced that a player tested positive on Wednesday and had two more members confirmed on Friday to have contracted the virus.

Espejo and Co. had two straight wins over Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi two weeks ago for an 8-16 card in eighth place.

If FC Tokyo gets cleared, it will return to action against JT Hiroshima on February 26 at the F-Pico Arena Fukuyama.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.