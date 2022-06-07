Japanese, Thai teams arrive for Volleyball Nations League at Big Dome

TEAMS from Asian powerhouse Thailand and Japan arrived in Manila on Tuesday for week two of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) set June 14 to 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Philippines is hosting the international event with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) hopeful that this staging would entice more Filipinos to take up the sport.

"The VNL is only the top 16 teams in the world. We are not there, but I hope some day we will be there and we will be a world-class team like Thailand," said PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

Thailand and Japan will participate in the PNVF International Challenge this weekend at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan as they play the Philippine national women's volleyball team in a series of exhibition matches. The Filipinas face off against Thailand on Saturday and Japan on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Japan went perfect in its first four matches in the opening week in Shreveport-Bossier City in United States to sit atop the standings with 11 points.

China is in second place with 10 points despite a five-set defeat to Thailand in Ankara, with Tokyo Olympics gold medalist USA, Turkey, Serbia, and Brazil tied for third.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Also competing in the Quezon City leg are USA, Belgium, China, Bulgaria, Poland, and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Men's Nations League is scheduled June 21 to 26 with fan favorite Japan, Argentina, Slovenia, Netherlands, France, China, Italy and Germany.

The Philippine men's national team will also have its chances against foreign teams, facing Japan on June 16 and Germany on June 27.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.