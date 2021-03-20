Petro Gazz offers support as Janisa Johnson battles colon cancer

PETRO Gazz is with former import Janisa Johnson through every step of the way as she battles colon cancer.

Petro Gazz’s star reinforcement, who is currently in Poland, revealed her illnes on her team’s Twitter account, Radomka, and will sit out for the remainder of Tauron League.

“Because of a serious health issue, I am no longer allowed to play the rest of the season. I would love to be on the court, of course, but because of my health concerns,” the 29-year-old said. “I have to do everything to get healthy so that I am able to get back on the court next season.”

Johnson helped her team Radomka rack up 17 wins in their first 22 games for solo second place in the Polish Women’s Volleyball League.

The California State University stalwart won’t be playing in the latter part of the tourney as she is set to go through chemotherapy and radiotherapy. But she expressed her full support to her teammates and wished them all the best.

Continue reading below ↓

Petro Gazz team manager Camille Cruz said the whole Angels family was saddened to learn the illness of Johnson.

“We are deeply saddened upon hearing the news about her. I know that she was doing so well on her stint in Poland and for this to happen in such a difficult time is truly heavy for everyone,” Cruz said. “She has been such a great influence to a lot of people around her and I’m sure she will become even more of a blessing and inspiration to those who look up to her.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: edward solo

Continue reading below ↓

Cruz said the Petro Gazz family will always be there to support and pray for Johnson as she fights against cancer.

“Nonetheless, knowing her personality and how much of a fighter she is, we claim victory over her circumstance and that she will overcome her situation,” Cruz said. “We want her to know that her Petro Gazz Angels family will be with her through every step of the way and that she is always in our thoughts and prayers!”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Johnson started playing in the country during the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference, she led a young BaliPure-National University composed of then-high school stars Ivy Lacsina, Princess Robles and Jennifer Nierva.

A year later Johnson returned and teamed up with Cuban Wilma Salas for Petro Gazz. She earned the 2019 Reinforced Conference Finals MVP after delivering the first franchise title.