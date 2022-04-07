Best Blocker Jaja Santiago insists there's a lot to improve on her game

JAJA Santiago is offering her Best Blocker award in the Japan V.League to her family back home in the Philippines and her teammates in Saitama Ageo Medics.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my family, coaches and teammates. This award is only possible with the support of everyone. Especially for my teammates, they always helped me in this process. Everyone has done a great job as a member of the team and has always inspired me," she said in a statement on Thursday.

Santiago claimed the honor after topping the women's division with 103 blocks for an average of 0.81 per set to earn consolation after Saitama finished at fifth place with its 20-13 win-loss record.

It was the third-most blocks recorded in a season, with Santiago only below record holders NEC's Sachiko Sugiyama who had 106 blocks in 2007-08 and Toray's Erika Araki who had 104 in 2012-13.

The Filipina's mark also bested those of joint second placers Foluke Akinradewo of Hisamitsu and Hattaya Bamrungsuk of Toyota, both of whom collected 81 blocks this year.

"I'm sure there are many great middle blockers besides me, but I'm happy to be able to get the block results in this way as a result of my best efforts. I think it is the result of my daily hard work and my strong determination to improve," she said.

The 6-foot-5 import became the first Filipino volleyball player to win an individual award in Japan.

Aside from her top blocker plum, she also came away with the Fair Play award.

Still, the 26-year-old Santiago knows that she wouldn't have done this without the help of the Ageo Medics.

"This may be an individual award, but for me it's a team award," she said. "I didn't expect anything other than the best for the team. This award will be a valuable stepping stone to many successes in my future career."

This award is just the latest in the growing trophy case for Santiago, who won the Japan V.Cup championship last year and a bronze medal in the V.League in the 2019-20 season with Saitama.

It also motivates her to come back stronger in hopes of leading the Ageo Medics to the top of the food chain.

"I am fully aware that improvements are still needed. I would like to work harder, continue to learn, and always do my best without being satisfied here," she said.

