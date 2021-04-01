Jaja Santiago shuns other overseas offers to stay with Ageo Medics

JAJA Santiago is seeking to play one more year for the Saitama Ageo Medics in the 2021-22 Japan V.League Division 1, despite receiving other opportunities from China, Taiwan and Turkey.

After leading the Ageo Medics to a perfect V Cup campaign, Santiago told Spin.ph in a phone interview that she's playing her fourth straight season with the Saitama-based club team after her stint with Chery Tiggo in its Premier Volleyball League debut tentatively set in May.

"I think, I am going to stay sa Ageo for one last year. I have a lot of plans and opportunity for next season but then it’s still pandemic," the 6-foot-5 middle blocker said. "Feeling ko hindi pa ito yung time to take risk pumunta sa iba pang lugar na puno ng cases. I feel safe sa Japan kaya naman baka mag stay pa ko ng isa pang taon."

Santiago, who arrived in the country on Holy Wednesday and currently on a six-day quarantine at Vivere Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa, said that Ageo Medics have already offered her to play again for next season.

"Kinausap na rin ako ng team ko nung Tuesday afternoon na bumalik ako sa team. Happy naman ako sa team, comfortable ako sa team namin para ngang regular na Japanese na ko. So why not na makabalik. Hopefully, makabalik ako by August," she said.

The first Filipino volleyball player to win a title overseas said her agent received several offers including other Japanese club teams Toray Arrows and Kurobe Aquafairies -- her elder sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat's former squads -- as well as PFU BlueCats.

The former National University star was also offered to play for Top Speed volleyball team in Taiwan this May but she chose to play for Chery Tiggo in the Open Conference, which is set to kick off in the same month under a bubble format at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"Ngayong May dapat sa Taiwan din ako maglalaro kaso hindi ko tinanggap kasi may PVL," Santiago said.

The 25-year-old spiker also received offers to play China and Turkey.

"Marami akong options for next season sana. Yung sa Turkey hindi na ako tumuloy kasi nga they want me to play as opposite or outside (hitter) eh hindi ko naman kaya maglaro agad agad ng ganon. Kailangan ko ng mahabang preparation para bumalik sa position na yun," Santiago said. "At saka nagcut off sila ng foreigners ng maaga kasi nga gawa ng pandemic. So sabi ng agent ko malabo na makapunta tayo ng Turkey for next season."

"Sa China pag magtake risk, pwede ka sa China sabi nya. Three months lang yun. Hindi nasabi ng agent ko kung anong team pero merong team na gustong kumuha sa akin," she added.

Santiago is opting to stay with Ageo Medics as her heart belongs to this team for the past three years.

She is eager to finally bring home the V.League title next season starting on October after missing the semifinals of Japan's top tier league few weeks before ruling the V Cup.

"Siyempre yung goal ko is maging consistent yung performance na nabigay ko this season. Hopefully magimprove pa ulit. Itong season na to marami kaminng challenges na natanggap, marami kaming ups and downs," Santiago said. "So hopefully, next season maging okay na kami so sana maggrow yung team namin ng tuloy tuloy."

"Yung goal namin is makuha na namin yung championship sa V League mismo," she concluded.