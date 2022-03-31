Jaja Santiago drops 12 in Ageo Medics' upset of Toray Arrows

JAJA Santiago scored 12 points as Saitama Ageo Medics scored a 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 15-12 win over Toray Arrows in the V.League women's division on Wednesday at Yokooji Sports Park Gymnasium.

The Filipina import delivered eight spikes and four blocks in the shocker over the league leaders. Saitama improved to an 18-13 record.

Lorenne Teixeira uncorked 22 points off 19 kills, two blocks, and an ace, Mami Uchiseto chipped in 21 markers, and Kyoko Aoyagi and Aki Meguro each had 11 in the Saitama win.

The Arrows dropped to 25-7 despite Jana Kulan's 29.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics wrap up their season against Himeji this weekend.

Sakai downs FC Tokyo

In the men's division, Marck Espejo also fired 12 in FC Tokyo's 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 loss to the Sakai Blazers at Nippon Steel Gymnasium.

The Filipino spiker had nine attacks and three blocks as Tokyo fell to a 9-25 card.

Sharon Vernon Evans and Naoya Takano each had 16 for Sakai to climb up to 24-10.

Espejo finishes his season with Tokyo against JT Hiroshima this weekend.

