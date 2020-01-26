Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 26
    Volleyball

    Jaja Santiago solid in Japan League season-ender as Ageo Medics bags third place

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    PHOTO: Ageo Medics Facebook fan page

    JAJA Santiago finished her second season in Japan V. Premier League Division 1 with a bronze medal as Saitama Ageo Medics defeated Denso Airybees, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, on Sunday in the battle for third.

    Back in action less than 24 hours after a three-set loss to JT Marvelous in the knockout semifinals, Santiago and Ageo Medics made short work of Denso.

    Santiago had nine attacks and a block for 10 points.

    Croatian import Katarina Barun unleashed 24 points on 22 attacks and two blocks, while Yuri Yoshino added 16 markers for Saitama.

    It was solid finish for the 6-foot-5 Santiago and Ageo Medics this time after a seventh place finish last season.

    Saitama finished the regular season with 13-8 win-loss record in the Star Conference to reach the Final 8.

    Ageo Medics swept Group A capped by a five-set win over NEC Red Rockets last week to reach the semifinals where it bowed to JT Marvelous.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Ageo Medics Facebook fan page

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again