Jaja Santiago scores 21 as Ageo Medics beat NEC Red Rockets

JAJA Santiago put up 21 points on 16 kills and five blocks as the Saitama Ageo Medics bounced back with a four-set win over the NEC Red Rockets, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, in the Japan V.League on Sunday at Kose Sports Park Gymnasium.

Saitama improved its win-loss record to 16-10.

Brazilian spiker Lorenne Teixeira contributed 19 points off of 16 attacks, Yuka Sato scored 14 and Mami Uchiseto added 13.

It was a big win for the Ageo Medics after tasting a four-set loss to Hisamitsu Springs, 25-22, 23-25, 33-31, 25-12, on Saturday, when Santiago was limited to seven markers.

Saitama aims to move up the standings on Saturday when it plays top-ranked JT Marvelous.

Oita Miyosh, Tokyo FC fall

In men's play, the squads of Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo continued to stumble.

Bagunas had 11 points in Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler's 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 loss to JT Thunders on Saturday, before losing anew, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21, on Sunday, both at Zip Arena Okayama.

Espejo, meanwhile, was benched on Saturday's loss to Toray Arrows, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, and played only in the last set of Sunday's defeat, 17-25, 29-27, 25-20, 29-27, at Sumida City Gymnasium.

Oita Miyoshi dropped to 5-24 as it turns its attention to Panasonic next weekend, while Tokyo skidded to an 8-19 record before facing VC Nagano on Saturday.

