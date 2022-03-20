V.League champ JT Marvelous too much for Jaja, Ageo Medics

JAJA Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics put up a valiant stand but were no match for the defending champion JT Marvelous in the Japan V.League women's division on Saturday.

The Ageo Medics suffered a 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 loss at Hitachinaka Sports Park Gymnasium.

The Filipina import contributed six points on four attacks and two blocks for Saitama, which dropped to sixth place with a 16-11 record.

Andrea Drews powered JT Marvelous with 19 points, 17 of which off hits, while Thai reinforcment Thatdao Nuekjang got 12 markers built off seven attacks, four blocks, and a service ace to preserve their spot at the top of the standings at 23-5.

Mami Uchiseto led Saitama with 13 points in the loss.

The Ageo Medics will get a chance to recalibrate on Wednesday when they play the Toray Arrows.

