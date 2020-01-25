Jaja Santiago-led Japanese club falls short of league finals

JAJA Santiago and Saitama Ageo Medics failed to reach the Finals of Japan V. Premier League Division 1 falling to JT Marvelous, 16-25, 18-25, 22-25, on Saturday in the knockout semifinals.

In the club’s first semifinals appearance, JT Marvelous vaunted their experience to dominate Santiago and Ageo Medics in just three sets.

Santiago delivered 11 points off nine attacks, a block and an ace, while her fellow import Katarina Barun of Croatia put up 17 points only for them to come up short of a Finals appearance.

Ageo Medics will be gunning for bronze medal against against Denso Airybees.

JT Marvelous, on the other hand, advances to the championship match against Okayama Seagulls, which survived Denso, 26-24, 25-14, 19-25, 23-25, 15-7, in the other Final Four paring.

It’s still a historic second Japan stint for Santiago as she helped Ageo Medics in reaching the semis for the first time after finishing at second spot in the Final 8 Group A following a five-set win over NEC Red Rockets last week.