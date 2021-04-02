Jaja proud to show world that Filipino spikers can excel at top level

JAJA Santiago said she is mighty proud to show the world that Filipino volleyball players can hold their own in the international stage.

Santiago made the whole country proud after becoming the first Filipino volleyball player to win a title overseas by leading Ageo Medics to the championship in the top tier of Japan's volleyball league.

She was lauded by officials like Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara, coaches and her co-players like Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano and others as well as the fans who hailed her for raising Philippine volleyball's profile.

"Masaya ako kasi na-appreciate ng mga tao yung achievement ko. Sinusubaybayan ka nila at sinusuportahan ka nila," the 6-foot-5 middle blocker told SPIN.ph.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Pero para naman sa akin, pare-parehas lang naman tayo naglalaro ng volleyball, pare-parehas lang nagkakaroon ng achievement mataas man o mababa pero hindi pa din naman natin masasabi na ikaw yung number one player dito, ganito, ganyan."



“Sabi ko nga sa co-players ko simpleng tao pa rin naman ako na laging naghahangad, nangangarap na makalaro sa ibang bansa, makakuha ng achievement hindi para sa akin kundi para din sa bansa natin,” she added.

Continue reading below ↓

The 25-year old said more than the joy of winning a maiden title in Japan, she is prouder to show the world that Filipino volleyball players can hold their own at the highest level.



“Yung nagawa ko sa Japan or san man magpunta, it’s an opportunity also para sa ating mga players dito sa Pilipinas,” Santiago said. “Nag-oopen tayo ng opportunity para din sa kanila na makalaro doon.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Ako kailangan ko ipakita sa Japan o sa ibang international league na hindi lang kami basta Filipino, may talento kami at kaya namin makipagsabayan.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santiago has assured her commitment to play one more season with Ageo Medics for the fourth-straight year. She will also lead Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League restart, which is tentatively set in May.

“Hopefully lahat ng natutunan ko from blockings and defense madala ko sa susunod na journey and liga ko dito sa Pinas,” Santiago said.

Santiago also hopes to don the Philippine women’s volleyball team jersey anew and bring glory to the country in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, although the PNVF has yet to form a national pool.

Continue reading below ↓

“I’ll do my best na matulungan ko yung national team natin especially ngayong nagbago na yung federation natin,” Santiago said. “Marami ng mga bagong sistema na hopefully pumasok sa atin. So from there, kumbaga inspirado kami lahat para maglaro sa bansa para mabigay natin yung karapat dapat para satin.”