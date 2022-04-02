Jaja solidifies status as top blocker as Ageo Medics sustain streak

JAJA Santiago delivered 13 points as Saitama Ageo Medics racked its third straight victory in the Japan V.League women's division with a four-set win over Victorina Himeji, 16-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-17, Saturday at Wink Gymnasium.

The Filipina middle blocker unfurled 11 attacks and two blocks to cement her spot as the league's Best Blocker with 102 to her name.

Lorenne Teixeira topscored for Saitama with 22 markers from 18 spikes and four blocks, while Mami Uchiseto added 15 as the fifth place Ageo Medics improved to a 19-13 card.

Celeste Plak fired 22 for Himeji, which dropped to an 8-24 card.

Santiago caps off her fourth season in Japan when the two teams face off anew on Sunday.

In the men's division, Marck Espejo's run with the FC Tokyo finally came to an end after the league announced that its last two matches against JT Thunders is already cancelled.

One player for JT Thunders tested positive for COVID-19 and led to the scrapping of the last two matches this weekend.

Tokyo ended the season at eighth spot at 9-25 as it will cease its volleyball operations at the end of the season.

