Jaja, Espejo help teams win as Bagunas' solid showing goes to waste

JAJA Santiago and Marck Espejo helped their respective clubs earn convincing wins, while Bryan Bagunas’ 26-point effort went for naught as Oita Miyoshi suffered a meltdown against Suntory in Japan V.League on Saturday.

Japan V.League news

Lorenne Teixeira, Mami Uchiseto and Yuka Sato combined for 42 points as Saitama beat Hitachi Rivale, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, for its third straight win in the women’s division at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Brazilian Teixeira led the charge with 22 points off 19 attacks two aces and an ace, while Uchiseto and Sato had 21 and 19 markers, respectively.

Santiago was also instrumental with seven points built on four kill blocks and three attacks as Ageo Medics improved to 8-5 for a share of fifth place with Hisamitsu.

Miwako Nagauchi led Hitachi with 17 points, while Ruriko Uesaka had 14 only for their team to suffer its second straight loss with 5-8 record in the eighth place.

Continue reading below ↓

In men’s action, Jonas Kvalen unloaded 23 points as FC Tokyo stunned league leader Sakai, 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, at the Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium.

The Norwegian import drilled 21 attacks and two blocks to stop Tokyo’s two-game skid while halting Sakai’s three-match winning streak.

Yuma Nagamoto was also instrumental with 16 points built on 12 spikes and four aces, while Espejo added 10 as their team improved to 4-9 in eighth place.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sakai fell to 10-3, sharing the top seed with Toray Arrows.

Sharon Vernon Evans led the Blazers with 18 points, while Yuki Higuchi added 11 kills and two blocks for 13 as they try to bounce back on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bagunas drilled 23 spikes and three blocks but Oita Miyoshi yielded to Suntory, 20-25, 27-25, 27-25, 18-25, 12-15, at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gym.

Alain De Armas lifted the Sunbirds from 1-2 deficit and finished with 28 points built on 25 attacks and three aces to stop his team’s two-game skid and improved to 9-4 in the fourth place.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kosuke Hata helped their import with 15 points. Pen Shi Kun chimed in 14 points including four blocks, while Haruki Ono also had four blocks to finish with 11 markers.

Oita Miyoshi absorbed its fourth straight loss with 2-11 card in the ninth place. Kota Yamada scattered 15 spikes and four aces to help Bagunas, while Emerson Rodriguez added 13 in their heartbreaking loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.