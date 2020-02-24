Jaja Santiago bares struggles within in breakout Japan season

JAJA Santiago on Sunday was featured on FIVB’s website, sharing how a Filipino stood tall in playing as the import of Ageo Medics in the Japan Women's V.League.

The Filipina middle blocker helped the Saitama-based squad win a historic bronze medal last month, dedicating the achievement to her country.

"Ending the season with a podium finish in the Japan V.League was very fulfilling as an athlete. All the hard work and sacrifices that my team Ageo Medics made were worth it in the end,” said Santiago in the article of FIVB.

"As a Filipina volleyball player, it was really an overwhelming experience. It was an honour to represent my country and at the same time to win a medal in Japan,” she added.

The former National University standout admitted that being away from her family is the hardest part of her Japan stint — though her sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat is also seeing action in the V.League for Kurobe Aquafairies.

"There was also that struggle that you are away from your loved ones. I could not really vent about problems, and I could not even hug anyone or even cry to someone,” Santiago said. “However, these kinds of struggles made me stronger as an athlete because they taught me how to be more independent and mature.”

The pride of Cavite City faced a lot of challenges in adjusting to the culture of the team, league and country during her first stint last year, where Ageo finished at seventh place.

"My first year in Japan was very difficult and somewhat frustrating. I dealt with so many things like adjusting to a new environment, the culture and the people, and also adapting to harder training sessions,” Santiago said.

"I struggled a lot in practice because I could not really apply some of the basic skills, which I believe I am equipped with. I was afraid of committing basic mistakes, which made it harder for me to cope because my team are really keen on the basics. So each practice was a challenge which I needed to survive and surpass every single day.”

But it was sweeter the second time around as the 6-foot-5 middle blocker had a breakout season, leading Ageo Medics to the semifinals before settling for a bronze medal by beating Denso Airybees.

PHOTO: alyjasantiago3 on Instagram

"In my second year it was easier to cope with all the difficult situations that I encountered,” the 24-year-old said. “I became more comfortable, happy, well-focused in practice and I felt I had a better connection with all the players in the team. I learned a lot from my teammates and my coaches.”

"The best part comes when it’s time to play because our coaches don't make us feel pressured on the court. They will just guide you and coach you in the best possible way,” she added.

After two seasons playing in the V-League, Santiago has already created her own mark in Japan and made the Filipinos proud with her achievements.

But the best part of Jaja’s growing career is she will never stop learning.

"Above all, I learned to be a professional athlete by becoming more disciplined, being more focused and prepared for each match,” Santiago concluded. “I have learned a lot from this experience, but I will not stop here. Every opportunity is a challenge to conquer and every challenge is a chance to learn something new."