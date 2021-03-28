Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics ground Red Rockets in final to cap unbeaten V Cup run

JAJA Santiago and Ageo Medics captured the V Cup championship after taking down the NEC Red Rockets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, in a winner-take-all Final on Sunday at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Santiago became the first Filipina volleyball player to win a title in an overseas league after leading the Saitama-based squad to a perfect V Cup campaign.

Yuka Sato delivered the championship-clinching hit for Ageo Medics, who also drew fire power from Santiago, Canadian import Shainah Joseph and Mami Uchiseto.

The 6-foot-5 Filipina import unleashed 11 points off nine kills and two blocks to cap her third season with Ageo Medics.

Sato and Uchiseto led the way for Saitama with 15 points apiece, while Joseph added 14 markers to rule Japan V.League’s short tournament for the non-members of Japan women’s volleyball pool for the Olympics.

Ayumi Yoshida powered the Red Rockets with 21 attacks and a block for 22 points, while Misaki Yamauchi had 15 markers only for their team to settle for silver medal.

Ageo Medics finished the 2020-21 season with 14 straight wins including the latter part of their Japan V.League campaign, where they finished at fifth place falling short of a semis spot, before sweeping the V Cup.

Less than 24 hours before the championship, Santiago dropped seven blocks and four attacks for 11 points as Ageo Medics survived reigning V.league champion JT Marvelous, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, in a do-or-die semifinal.