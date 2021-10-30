Jaja Santiago shows efficiency but Ageo Medics skid continues

PFU Blue Cats sent Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics to their third straight defeat, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at Komatsu General Gymnasium.

Cuban import Melissa Valdes unloaded 23 points, built on 20 attacks, two blocks, and an ace for the Blue Cats.

Yurie Nabeya delivered nine kills and three blocks for 12 markers as PFU earned its third straight win for an improved 3-2 record.

Santiago played efficient, hitting 10-of-16 in attacks and nailing a kill block to finish with 11 points.

But the fine play of the 6-foot-5 middle blocker went for naught as Saitama absorbed its third straight loss to drop to a 2-3 card.

Yuka Sato and Mami Uchiseto led Ageo Medics with 13 points each, while Brazilian import added 10.

Santiago and Co. try to regain their winning ways against the Blue Cats anew on Sunday

