Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics overpower PFU Blue Cats

JAJA Santiago and Saitama Ageo Medics routed PFU Blue Cats, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21, on Sunday to climb to the No. 6 spot in the Japan V.League at the Saitama Prefectural Budokan.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira powered Saitama’s balanced attack with 12 points on nine kills and three blocks to earn their second straight win following their five-set conquest of No. 2 Toray on Saturday.

Japanese spiker Yuka Sato delivered 11 points, while Mami Uchiseto scored eight as Ageo Medics won three in their five-game homestand.

Jaja and Co. notch back-to-back wins

Santiago contributed nine points, hitting seven of her 13 spike attempts, and made two blocks to help Saitama moving up to the sixth spot with a 13-8 record, behind No. 5 Denso (14-8).

It was Ageo Medics’ first back-to-back wins since sweeping Kurobe in January before their month-long hiatus due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

PFU dropped to 11-10 in seventh place. Melissa Valdes led the way for the Blue Cats with 16 points, while Vietnamese Tran Thi Thanh Thuy finished with 12 from six attacks, four blocks and a pair of aces.

Santiago and Ageo Medics take on Himeji (5-18) in a road match at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium on Saturday next week.

