Jaja, Ageo Medics complete weekend sweep of Kurobe Aquafairies

JAJA Santiago fired 10 points as Saitama completed a weekend sweep of Kurobe with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-12 victory on Sunday the Japan V. League at the Saiden Chemical Arena.

Santiago nailed six of her 10 spike attempts and had four blocks to help Ageo Medics win again over the AquaFairies following a four-set conquest on Saturday.

Mami Uchiseto led Saitama’s balanced offense with 17 points built on 13 attacks, three aces and a block. Yuka Sato delivered 15 markers, while Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira added eight.

Ageo Medics tightened their grip on solo fifth place with a 10-6 win-loss record.

Kurobe dropped to 2-14 in 11th place with Thai import Pimpichaya Kokram the lone double-digit scorer with 11 points. American Merete Lutz, who scored 20 less than 24 hours ago, was held to five out of 20 spike attempts.

Ageo Medics’ matches next weekend have been postponed after a member of the NEC Red Rockets entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Santiago and Co. return to action against Himeji Victorina (4-11) on Jan. 29 and 30.

