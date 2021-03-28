Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics gun for V Cup title against NEC Red Rockets

JAJA Santiago looks to become the first Filipina volleyball player to win a title overseas as Ageo Medics goes for the V Cup title on Sunday at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Ageo Medics battle NEC Red Rockets in the winner-take-all final.

Ageo Medics are coming off 13 straight wins heading to the championship match of V Cup, a short tournament for the non-members of Japan Women’s national volleyball pool for the Olympics.

The Saitama-based squad fell short of reach the semifinals of Japan V.League Division 1, finishing in fifth place.

Ageo Medics advanced to the V Cup final after edging reigning V.league champion JT Marvelous, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, in a do-or-die semifinal on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker nailed seven blocks and four kills for 11 points.

Ageo Medics will continue to bank on Santiago, who emerged as one of the most efficient spikers in the V.Cup, as well as Yuka Sato and Canadian Shainah Joseph.

JT Marvelous and Hisamitsu Springs clash in the bronze medal match.