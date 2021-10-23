Jaja Santiago, Bryan Bagunas' teams suffer losses in Japan V.League

JAJA Santiago and Ageo Medics absorbed their first defeat at the hands of JT Marvelous, 21-25, 26-28, 25-17, 23-25, on Saturday in Japan V.League at Higashiyama Gymnasium.

American import Annie Drews erupted with 23 points off 22 kills and a block to keep JT Marvelous unbeaten in three matches.

Mizuki Tanaka had 15 points built on 12 attacks, two aces and a block, while Yukiko Wada added nine markers.

The Saitama-based squad’s two-game winning streak against Okayama last week was halted, falling to 2-1 record.

Ageo Medics leaned on the 20-point effort of its Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira. Mami Uchiseto and Yuka Sato had 18 and 16 markers, respectively.

Santiago scored nine markers built on seven spikes and a pair of kill blocks in their first loss of the season.

JT Marvelous and Ageo Medics clash anew on Sunday.

In the men’s league, Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi suffered their second straight loss after falling to Nagoya, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 20-25.

The Wolfdogs got the best of the Weisse Adler to improve to 2-1 record.

Oita Miyoshi dropped to 1-2 card after splitting its first two matches against Osaka last week.

Polish import Bartosz Kurek unloaded 18 kills for 19 points to show the way for Nagoya. Akihito Yamazaki and Kenta Takanashi chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively

Bagunas unleashed 21 points built on 19 attacks and a pair of kill blocks but his effort went for naught after suffering their second straight loss.

The Weisse Adler also banked on Kenta Koga’s 23-point effort in defeat.

Oita Miyoshi tries to bounce back against Nagoya also on Sunday.

