Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics finish Japan V.League season on high note

JAJA Santiago and Ageo Medics ended the 2020-21 Japan V.League in fifth place after beating Okayama Seagulls, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, on Sunday at the Saitama Prefecture.

Santiago dropped nine kills and two blocks for 11 points as the Saitama-based squad wrapped up its season with a convincing victory over Okayama after a match that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.

Yuka Sato led Ageo Medics with 26 points off 25 spikes. Yuri Yoshino added 16 markers, while Canadian import Shainah Joseph contributed 15.

Mae Watanabe and Syuka Kaneda had 18 and 14 points, respectively for the Seagulls, who settled for sixth place.

A day before the battle for fifth, the Filipina import nailed 13 points in a 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14 victory over Hitachi Rivale.



Ageo Medics, who won the bronze medal last season with the help of Santiago, finished this year's tournament with seven straight victories dating back to January 23.

But the team fell short of another semifinal appearance with its 12-8 win-loss record in the elims.

Santiago, who has been Saitama's import for the third straight season, will be playing in another pocket tournament starting next Saturday.

The National University standout said in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum two weeks ago that she will be back home by March and will explore opportunities in other overseas leagues.