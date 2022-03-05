Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics down Himeji for third straight win

SAITAMA Ageo Medics beat Himeji Victorina, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, for their third straight win in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira and local star Mami Uchiseto led Ageo Medics’ balanced attack, dropping 19 points each.

Yuka Sato scored 13 and Kyoko Aoyagi added 10 points.

Jaja Santiago also shone with 11 markers on eight attacks and three blocks as the Ageo Medics moved to fifth spot with a 14-8 win-loss record.

Himeji absorbed its second straight loss dropping to 5-19 in 11th place. Saki Tanaka led the way with 14 points, while Celeste Plak added 11 markers.

Santiago and Co. eye their fourth straight win when they take on Kurobe (3-18) on Sunday at the same venue.

Marck Espejo, FC Tokyo absorb their 17th loss in 25 matches.

In the men’s division, Sakai made short work of the returning FC Tokyo, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19, at the Nippon Steel Sakai Gymnasium.

Canadian import Sharone Vernon-Evans powered the Blazers with 20 points, nailing 18 of his 26 spike attempts, and had two blocks to spoil Tokyo’s return from a two-week hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Yuki Higuchi scored 14 points on 12 attacks, a block and an ace. Takashi Dekita added 10 markers from six spikes and four blocks as Sakai stayed on top of the standings with a 21-8 record.

FC Tokyo slid to 8-17 in the eighth place coming off a four-game postponement in the past two weeks.

Filipino spiker Marck Espejo struggled with six points, making five of his 14 attack attempts, and had an ace. Jonas Kvalen led Tokyo with 14 points.

Espejo and Co. try to bounce back against Sakai on Sunday.

