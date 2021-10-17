Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete opening sweep of Okayama

JAJA Santiago and Ageo Medics made short work of Okayama Seagulls, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22, to earn their second straight win in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Kasaoka Gymnasium.

The Saitama-based squad asserted its mastery of the home team to complete a sweep of their matches in the opening weekend of the Division 1 league.

Ageo Medics fought back from a 20-22 deficit in the third set as Mami Uchiseto delivered three straight clutch attacks to take a 23-22 lead followed by an ace from Yuka Sato and the game-winning attack of Kyoko Aoyagi.

