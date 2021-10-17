Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Oct 17
    Volleyball

    Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics complete opening sweep of Okayama

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Jaja Santiago anf Ageo Medics open their V.League title defense on a high note.
    Jaja Santiago anf Ageo Medics open their V.League title defense on a high note.
    PHOTO: Ageo Medics

    JAJA Santiago and Ageo Medics made short work of Okayama Seagulls, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22, to earn their second straight win in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Kasaoka Gymnasium.

    The Saitama-based squad asserted its mastery of the home team to complete a sweep of their matches in the opening weekend of the Division 1 league.

    Ageo Medics fought back from a 20-22 deficit in the third set as Mami Uchiseto delivered three straight clutch attacks to take a 23-22 lead followed by an ace from Yuka Sato and the game-winning attack of Kyoko Aoyagi.

