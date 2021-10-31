Ageo Medics thump PFU Blue Cats to halt three-match slide

AGEO Medics ended a three-match skid with a convincing 27-25, 25-17, 25-18 victory over PFU Blue Cats in the Japan V.League on Sunday at Komatsu General Gymnasium.

Mami Uchiseto and Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira got the Saitama-based club back on track after losing in straight sets to the Blue Cats on Saturday and suffering back-to-back defeats to JT Marvelous last week.

Uchiseto scored 15, all coming from attacks to lead Ageo Medics. Teixeira delivered 13 points including three service aces.

Yuka Sato and Kyoko Aoyagi had seven markers each as Ageo Medics improved with 3-3 record, tying their foes in the sixth place.

Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics are back on track.

Filipino import Jaja Santiago had four attacks and two kill blocks.

Ageo Medics take on joint top placer Hisamitsu Springs (5-1) next weekend.

PFU import Melisa Valdes was the lone bright spot of her team with 22 points built on 19 attacks, two aces and a block.

