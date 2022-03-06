Jaja Santiago, Ageo Medics extend win streak to four with rout of Kurobe

JAJA Santiago nailed six of Saitama’s nine blocks in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 rout of Kurobe in the Japan V.League on Sunday at the Victorina Wink Gym.

Santiago had 11 points, scoring on five attacks, as Ageo Medics beat the Aqua Fairies in one hour and 13 minutes.

It was Ageo Medics’ fourth consecutive win, with Yuka Sato delivering a team-high 12 points on nine attacks and three aces.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira chipped in 10 markers and Kyoko Aoyagi added eight as Saitama continued to roll, improving to a 15-8 record in fifth place behind Hisamitsu (16-7).

Kurobe suffered its 20th defeat in 23 matches. American Merete Lutz was the lone bright spot for the Aqua Fairies with 15 points off 12 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Santiago and Co. take on NEC Red Rockets on Wednesday in a home match at Saitama Prefectural Budokan.

FC Tokyo-Sakai Blazers match postponed

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo’s duel with Sakai Blazers was postponed after teams members from the latter tested positive from Covid-19.

FC Tokyo just returned from a two-week quarantine on Saturday, losing to Sakai 19-25, 17-25, 19-25, at the Nippon Steel Stadium.

Tokyo announced the cancellation hours before Sunday’s match.

FC Tokyo, in eighth place with an 8-17 record, take on Toray (20-10) next weekend.

